During the summer holidays, the Russians plan to send more than 12,000 Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region to various regions of the Russian Federation for re-education.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, such a plan was voiced by a local Russian protégé, Leonid Pasechnik. In the so-called children's camps, young Ukrainians will undergo 21-day propaganda training on the "Velikorosa".

The NRC informs that classes for children will be conducted, in particular, by "heroes of the SMO".

"The involvement of Kremlin militants in the educational processes of the young generation in Russia and the lands temporarily occupied by it is a very common practice. Note that during such classes, cases of physical violence and sexual harassment have already been recorded.

The occupiers are trying with all their might to hide these facts, however, concerned citizens are recording these crimes and handing them over to the National Resistance Center in order to bring the criminals to justice in the future," the NRC said.

It will be reminded, earlier it was reported that 2,021 children are considered missing as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine.