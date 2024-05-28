Sweden was asked to suspend plans to supply Gripen to Ukraine, - Minister of Defense Jönsson

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson said that some countries asked Stockholm to wait to send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Aftonbladet.

According to Jönsson, countries in the air defense coalition asked Sweden to wait with the delivery of the Gripen.

"This is due to the fact that now the main attention is paid to the introduction of the F-16 system," the minister explained.

Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway promised to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft.

"We do not rule out in any way that in the future this (supply of Gripen. - Ed.) may become relevant, but now the main attention of the Ukrainian side is focused on the implementation of the F-16 program," Jönsson added.

Read more: Spain will provide Ukraine with EUR 1 billion in support, - Prime Minister Sanchez