Time has come to review restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons against targets in Russian Federation, - President of Latvia Rinkevichs

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs called on Western allies to lift restrictions on the use of weapons transferred by Ukraine for military purposes on the territory of Russia.

As Censor.NET reports, he stated this in an interview with CNN.

"What we are seeing is the result of our inability to provide weapons to Ukraine and the imposition of restrictions on how Ukraine can use them - for strikes on Russian territory. We are not talking about civilians, but about legitimate military targets," Rinkevichs said.

Rinkevichs noted that he agrees with the words of the NATO Secretary General that it is time to review the restrictions placed on Ukraine regarding the use of weapons provided to it by Kyiv.

He emphasized that he does not see "any pragmatic rational reason not to allow Ukraine to use the provided weapons against Russia in the most effective way."

"Assessments that Russia may start some sort of escalation in response are based on not very clear assessments of the real situation. Why? Because Russia has already started an escalation," said the Latvian president, adding that his country does not impose restrictions on the use of the weapons it transfers to Ukraine.

Strikes by Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

The majority of NATO countries do not support Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. The United States, in particular, has repeatedly stated this position. Recently, the spokesman of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said that Washington does not encourage and does not enable Ukraine to be attacked by American weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. However, Ukraine independently decides how to use weapons of its own production.

Italy and Germany are also against Ukraine's attacks on the Russian Federation with Western weapons.

At the same time, Great Britain allowed Ukraine to use its weapons to strike targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. The relevant permission was granted by Sweden, as well as the Czech Republic, the Baltic states and Finland.