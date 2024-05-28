By his actions, Putin shows how afraid he is of Global Peace Summit, - Stano

The actions of the Russian Federation, which is trying to disrupt the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, show that Putin is afraid of the summit.

This was reported by the spokesman of the EU foreign policy service, Peter Stano, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

According to him, the European Union supports the idea of the Global Peace Summit because "it sees it as a source of inspiration for the future peace process."

Stano said that the EU is working intensively with partners around the world to ensure the widest possible representation at the event.

"The attempt to undermine the effectiveness of the summit with parallel events only shows how Putin is afraid of the summit," the spokesman said.

"This is an important event, we are working with partners from Ukraine, with Switzerland and others to ensure the highest level of representation and the largest possible number of countries participating in this. For us, this is a peaceful event of the year, very important for Ukraine, we will continue to work for it success," concluded Stano.

Global Peace Summit

As a reminder, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16, during which they will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the process of ending the war will not be discussed during the Global Peace Summit.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy admitted that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

90 countries have already confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland.