On border with Belarus and from its territory, no actions against Ukraine have been recorded, - State Border Service

The intelligence units of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service monitor the exercises on the territory of Belarus in order to find out whether there is a threat to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Recently, no actions against Ukraine have been recorded on the border with Belarus from this territory, and fortunately, the Russian Federation does not have units of the ground component there, which could at the moment pose a threat to our country," he said.

He said that the intelligence units of the Ministry of Defense and the SBS monitor what is happening on the territory of Belarus, in particular, the conduct of any exercises.

Demchenko said that joint exercises are currently being held there, and intelligence officers are monitoring this "to understand how much they can pose a threat to Ukraine."

"But at the moment we do not notice any change in the situation," Demchenko added.

It will be reminded, on Monday, May 27, joint military exercises with Russia began in Belarus, which will last until May 31.