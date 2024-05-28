Odesa ex-combatant Borysov was re-detained on his way out of pre-trial detention center. He was informed about new suspicion, - SBI. PHOTOS

Today, on 28 May, SBI officers detained Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa Regional TRC after he was released on bail in the amount of UAH 12 million on preliminary charges.

It is noted that the SBI received information that after paying bail, Borysov planned to leave the pre-trial detention centre and hide from the investigation by going abroad.

Borysov was detained after a new suspicion was announced - organising the legalisation of property obtained by criminal means in particularly large amounts (part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).









He obtained the funds through criminal means

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, during his tenure, Borisov acquired, owned, used and disposed of property worth over UAH 142 million, which was obtained through criminal means. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

The issue of choosing a custody as a measure of restraint is currently being decided.

Earlier, he was served a notice of suspicion on the facts of illicit enrichment, failure to report for service and evasion of military service (Articles 368-5, Part 5 of Article 407, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).





The Borisov case

As a reminder, in 2023, Borysov was detained and placed in custody. Initially, the court imposed on him a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 150 million, but the bail amount was gradually reduced to UAH 12 million.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yuriy Butusov, posted on Facebook information about the property status of the family of the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Centre for the Recruitment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Borisov.

Later, the media showed the estate and office of the family of Odesa military commissar Borysov.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed former Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi to immediately dismiss Odesa military commissar Borysov.

Later, the SBI served Borisov with a notice of suspicion.