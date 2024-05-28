Some EU countries allowed Ukraine to hit Russian Federation with their weapons, - Borrell

Some EU countries, which supplied Ukraine with their weapons, allowed Kyiv to use their weapons on targets on the territory of Russia.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said this at a press conference following the meeting of defense ministers of the EU countries, Censor.NET informs.

Borrell noted that the defense ministers of the European Union discussed the possibility of lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to strike military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, according to the diplomat, this issue was raised by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who was personally present at the meeting.

The head of EU diplomacy said that some EU countries have agreed to lift restrictions for Ukraine on attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation by Western weapons. However, he did not say which countries were in question, nor did he say how many countries agreed to lift the aforementioned taboo.

"To be honest, I can't put a number on it... Some have definitely said, 'I'm going to lift these restrictions.' the number of those who consented or not," Borrell said.

The diplomat also suggested that the number of EU states that will agree to lift restrictions on strikes by Ukraine on targets in the Russian Federation with Western weapons will increase.

"In any case, this number will change... Events change and people change," said the head of EU diplomacy.

At the same time, he emphasized that the appropriate decision depends on each member state individually. He also added that at the EU level, no one will force countries to act in one way or another.

As previously reported, at the meeting of the EU Council at the level of heads of the Ministry of Defense, among other things, the issue of canceling the ban on the use of Western weapons for strikes on military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was considered.

Strikes by Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

The majority of NATO countries do not support Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. The United States, in particular, has repeatedly stated this position. Recently, the spokesman of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said that Washington does not encourage and does not enable strikes by Ukraine with American weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. However, Ukraine independently decides how to use weapons of its own production.

Italy and Germany are also against Ukraine's attacks on the Russian Federation with Western weapons.

At the same time, Great Britain allowed Ukraine to use its weapons to strike targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. The relevant permission was granted by Sweden, as well as the Czech Republic, the Baltic states and Finland.