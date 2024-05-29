Occupiers fire at Vovchansk with thermobaric ammunition - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The Russian army is shelling Vovchansk with TOS2 Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems using thermobaric ammunition. It also attacks the city with guided aerial bombs.

According to Censor.NET, citing Glavkom, this was stated by the spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn during telethon.

"Most of the city is controlled by the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The enemy combines ground assaults with air strikes to achieve success. The enemy is also using heavy flamethrower systems TOS2 "Solntsepek" in Vovchansk. They strike with thermobaric ammunition, destroying buildings and civilian infrastructure on their way," the spokesman said.

According to Voloshyn, the Russians are trying to support the offensive with motorised infantry units belonging to the 44th Army Corps, but the Defence Forces are actively destroying all such groups.

The soldier spoke about the distinctive tactics of the Russians in different areas of the frontline. According to him, the occupiers are mostly trying to break through with assault units supported by equipment.

"First, they send assault groups forward. These groups are trying to enter both on small lightly armoured vehicles and on golf carts, buggies, cross-country motorcycles. If the groups reach their target, they try to gain a foothold. If they fail, it's a 'one-way ticket' for them and they stay there because our Defence Forces personnel destroy them," Voloshyn noted.

As we reported, recently it became known that the evacuation from Vovchansk was suspended. According to Tamaz Gambarashvili, the head of the Vovchansk city military administration, there are about 100 residents left in the city, but it is extremely dangerous to drive to the city.