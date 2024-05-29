Air defence system destroys 13 out of 14 "Shaheds" - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 29 May, the occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with 14 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the enemy air attack," the statement said.

As a result of the air strike, 13 "shaheds" were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Rivne regions.

