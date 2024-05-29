Trump says he would bomb Moscow if war broke out during his presidency - The Washington Post

Former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump said at a private event during the election campaign that he would bomb Moscow if Russia attacked Ukraine if he were president.

According to Censor.NET, The Washington Post reports this with reference to sources.

According to the publication, at a private event, Trump suggested that if he were president, he would bomb Moscow and Beijing if Russia invaded Ukraine or China invaded Taiwan. It is noted that Trump surprised some of his campaign donors with this statement.

As a reminder, Trump has repeatedly made statements about ending the war in Ukraine. For example, in early May, during a speech to voters in New Jersey, he reiterated that he would end the Russian-Ukrainian war as soon as he became the American leader.

