Attack on "Epicentr" in Kharkiv: death toll has increased to 19

The death toll from the Russian attack on the Kharkiv Epicentr hypermarket has risen to 19.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"Unfortunately, a 40-year-old man who was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Epicenter died in the hospital.

The man was in the intensive care unit for burns, he received 50% burns from the flames," the report said.

Russian attack on "Epicentr" in Kharkiv

In the afternoon of May 25, the Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv: they dropped two aerial bombs on the "Epicenter". As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on an area of ​​15,000 square meters.

On the morning of May 26, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, announced that the fire at the "Epicenter" in Kharkiv had been extinguished. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 16 people were considered missing as of this morning.

May 27 in Kharkiv was declared a day of mourning for those who died as a result of the Russian attack on the construction hypermarket.

Censor.NET also informed that the 8-year-old son of the missing employee of the Kharkiv "Epicenter" submitted DNA samples for examination.

As of 4:00 p.m. on May 28, 50% of the debris had been cleared, Synehubov said. It is expected that the work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack will continue for several more days.