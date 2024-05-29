At night, Russians hit Selydove, man died, they are looking for child under rubble of the house

On May 28, around 9:30 p.m., the Russians struck Selydove, Donetsk region. A man died

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported at the Selydove CMA.

The occupiers hit the city with two "UMPB D-30S" aerial bombs.

A woman born in 1953 was injured and taken to the hospital. A civilian resident, male, born in 1970, died. (body fragments were found), search for a child born in 2010. continues," the message says.

As a result of the impact, 1 residential building, a shop was destroyed and another 10 private houses were damaged.

Watch more: Ruscists hit Oleksievo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region with aerial bomb: 3 people were injured. VIDEO