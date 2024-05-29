Rheinmetall receives large order for air defence ammunition from European country

One of the European countries has ordered a large batch of ammunition for the Skynex air defence system from the German defence company Rheinmetall.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of Rheinmetall.

"A European country has ordered 35 mm AHEAD ammunition from Rheinmetall for the Skynex air defence system. The total value of the order is several hundred million euros. Several hundred thousand magazines will be produced," the statement said.

The company did not specify which European country it was referring to, but it should not be ruled out that Ukraine, which has at least two Skynex systems, could receive the ammunition.

Earlier, the company said that one of the NATO member states had ordered artillery ammunition from the German arms company Rheinmetall.

