Mismatch of data in military ID card and "Oberig" Register is grounds for delivery to TCR - media

A military registration document will be considered invalid if the information contained therein does not correspond to the information contained in the Unified State Register of Persons Liable for Military Service "Oberig".

Thus, the information in the military registration document must correspond to the information contained in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists "Oberig".

If the information in columns 1-5, 13 and 14 of the military registration document on the form does not correspond to the information contained in the Oberig Register, it is considered invalid, according to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 559.

The compliance of the information will be checked through the electronic office of the conscript, person liable for military service, reservist, as well as through the district (city) TCR or its department (SSU body, intelligence agency).

Thus, the publication writes, column 1 indicates the affiliation to military duty (conscript, liable for military service, reservist). If a citizen of Ukraine is excluded from military registration, the category of military registration from which he or she was excluded is indicated.

Column 2 indicates the taxpayer's card number, and if it is not available, the passport series and number.

Column 3 for persons liable for military service and reservists indicates the composition in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service" (private, sergeant and non-commissioned officer, officer), for conscripts - not filled in.

Column 4 for persons liable for military service and reservists indicates the military rank (for citizens excluded from military registration, the military rank as of the date of exclusion from military registration is indicated), for conscripts - not filled in.

Column 5 indicates the military speciality assigned to the citizen in accordance with the lists approved by the Ministry of Defence (for persons liable for military service and SSU reservists, the profile is indicated in accordance with the list approved by the SSU).

Column 13 indicates the date of military registration, the name of the district or city enlistment and registration office or its department (the relevant SSU body or intelligence agency) at the place of military registration. In case of removal or exclusion of a citizen from the military register, the date and reason for removal (exclusion) from the military register in accordance with the provisions of Article 37 of the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service" shall be indicated.

Box 14 is filled in in accordance with the provisions of Article 37 of the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service" in the case of: removal from the military register for reasons such as conscription, assignment or admission to military service or enrolment in higher military education institutions, higher military education institutions and military training units of higher education institutions; assignment to alternative (non-military) service; assignment to serve a sentence in penal institutions; exclusion from the military register for reasons such as recognition of

A citizen may be detained due to inconsistencies in data

At the same time, military registration documents issued before this resolution came into force, i.e., before 18 May, are considered valid throughout Ukraine until a new military registration document is issued.

However, if a discrepancy between the data in the "old" military registration document and the Oberig Register is found during the document check, in particular on the street, a person may even be detained.

If discrepancies are found, the senior of the alert group suggests that the reservist or person liable for military service (except for reservists and persons liable for military service in the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence agencies) go to the district (city) TCR to clarify their personal data and military registration document data with the military registration data of the Oberig Register.

For this purpose, a summons is issued and served on the citizen.

If the person refuses to receive the summons, a refusal act is drawn up and signed by at least two members of the notification team. The act of refusal to receive the summons is submitted to the head of the district (city) TCR to take measures to bring the offender to administrative responsibility.

In case of refusal to go to the TCR, a police officer who is a member of the notification team conducts administrative detention and brings the citizen to such a centre on the basis of Articles 261 and 262 of the Code of Administrative Offences.

"Thus, although the military registration document that determines whether its holder is liable for military duty, issued before the Law on Enhanced Mobilisation came into force, is valid and does not require mandatory replacement in the event (on the grounds) that a new form of military registration document is approved by a public authority, however, if there are discrepancies in the Oberig Register with the "paper" version of the VOD, the person may be called to the TCR to clarify the data - and even detained," the publication concluded.

