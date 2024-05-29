In morning, Russian army struck Krasnopillia in Sumy region, two people were killed

On the morning of May 29, Russian troops attacked Krasnopillia, Sumy region.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "Suspilne", this was reported by the acting head of the Krasnopillia district Iryna Yukhta.

"The strike was in the center of Krasnopillia, between the administration building and the cultural center. It is known in advance that the Russians killed 2 civilians. There are also wounded people," said the acting deputy head of the Krasnopillia community Iryna Yukhta.

Also remind, in the morning in the Sumy region, air defense forces shot down a Russian missile.

