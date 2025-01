Russian occupying troops strike Kharkiv, explosions are heard in the city.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion is heard in Kharkiv. Be careful!" - he noted.

According to the head of the RMA Synehubov, the strike was carried out on an open area in the Kharkiv district. So far, the victims are unknown.

