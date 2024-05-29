Sweden will transfer ASC 890 radar reconnaissance aircraft to Ukraine

The Swedish government presented the 16th and largest package of military aid to Ukraine in the total amount of SEK 13.3 billion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the government.

"Ukraine's needs are still great, and Russia is currently pressuring Ukraine on several fronts. Russia is intensifying airstrikes against both military and civilian targets. Therefore, the government is helping Ukraine with another record-breaking package of military support," the report said.

Thus, Sweden transfers radar reconnaissance and control aircraft (ASC 890) to Ukraine, thereby strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

The country will also hand over its entire inventory of Pansarbandvagn 302 (Pbv 302) tracked armored personnel carriers for the creation of new Ukrainian army brigades. Artillery ammunition will also be transferred, as well as resources for the maintenance of previously transferred equipment.

Read more: Sweden has allocated $61.6 million aid package for Ukraine’s energy industry - Ministry of Foreign Affairs