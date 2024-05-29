Borrell: Ukraine’s strikes on targets in Russia are absolutely legal if they are proportionate

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, believes that strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on targets in Russia are legal if they are proportionate.

Borrel said this following a meeting of EU Defence Ministers on 28 May, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"We also discussed the possibility of lifting restrictions on strikes by Western weapons on military targets on Russian territory. This is absolutely legal from the point of view of international law, as long as they are proportionate," he stressed.

Borrell noted that some countries are ready to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of its weapons to strike at Russian territory, while others are still considering the issue.

The EU diplomat did not specify the number of countries that allowed Ukraine to attack targets in Russia with Western weapons.

Russia's reaction

Commenting on Borrell's words about the legitimacy of Ukraine's proportional strikes against Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that his formula allegedly equates to thousands of dead Ukrainians.

"What is the proportion: one Borrell for tens of thousands of murdered Ukrainians to make the 'beautiful garden' bloom?" Zakharova wrote in her telegram.

Strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation

Earlier, Bild reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had used the Patriot over Russian territory at least once. Because of this, Germany and the United States threatened to stop supplying missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine cannot strike at military targets on Russian territory, so it is unfair.

Most NATO countries do not support Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory. The United States, in particular, has repeatedly stated its position. Recently, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington neither encourages nor enables Ukraine to strike with US weapons on Russian territory. However, Ukraine decides on its own how to use its own weapons.

Italy and Germany are also against Ukraine's attacks on Russia with Western weapons.

At the same time, the United Kingdom has allowed Ukraine to use its weapons against targets in the Russian Federation. Sweden, as well as the Czech Republic, the Baltic States and Finland, have also granted permission.