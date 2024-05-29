Only four countries sent money for purchase of ammunition for Ukraine within framework of Czech initiative - Minister of Defense Chernokhova

The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic calls on its European allies to make a financial contribution to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine as soon as possible. So far, only 4 countries have fulfilled their financial obligations.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Jana Chernokhova.

According to her, the initiative ensured the financial obligations of 18 countries, mainly members of the EU and NATO. The Czech Republic positions itself as an intermediary, negotiating donor commitment memoranda and procurement agreements and then coordinating the logistical aspects of supplies.

Although the number of countries that have pledged financial support is growing, only a few have already sent money.

"The funds are coming to us gradually; we cannot buy ammunition on credit. If some countries have signed the memorandum but have not yet sent the funds, we cannot start procurement. This is a kind of appeal to those governments that have already signed memoranda to send money," Chernokhova said, emphasizing logistical and financial problems.

Who has already transferred the funds?

She also reported that so far only Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and Portugal have sent money for the purchase of ammunition.

Czech initiative for procurement of shells for Ukraine

At the Munich Security Conference in February, Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country had found hundreds of thousands of projectiles for Ukraine, but the project needed funding. He called on the Allies to help raise money for the purchase of weapons. A number of countries responded and contributed to the initiative of the Czech Republic regarding the purchase of projectiles for the Armed Forces. In total, almost 20 countries joined the idea of ​​Prague.

It was previously reported that the Czech Republic signed a contract for the first 180,000 artillery ammunition for Ukraine and is working on obtaining another 300,000 units.