Ukraine and Chile deepen cooperation for return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russian Federation

Ukraine and Chile are deepening cooperation for the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by the Russian Federation.

This is reported on the president's website, Censor.NET reports.

"As part of the "Stolen Voices" information campaign, which is part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Bring Kids Back UA action plan, a Ukrainian delegation led by Daria Herasymchuk, the adviser to the President of Ukraine on child rights and child rehabilitation, visited Chile," it says. messages

As noted, the visit was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

It is reported that together with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Chile, Yurii Dyudin, the delegation met with representatives of the government, human rights departments, and the National Youth Institute of the Ministry of Social Development and the Family of Chile.

Herasymchuk emphasized the importance of returning home Ukrainian children who were abducted by the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

"Today there is no global child safety system in the world - this is what the broken destinies of Ukrainian children and their lost lives have proven. We hope for the support of the whole world in our struggle, because it is not only about our children. Today it is Ukrainian children, and tomorrow it may to be children of any country," Herasymchuk noted.

In turn, Ukrainian Ambassador Yurii Diudin noted that the Chilean government is ready to become an observer in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. He also expressed hope that the country will play an active role in the work of the coalition.

It will be reminded, earlier it was reported that 2,021 children are considered missing as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine.