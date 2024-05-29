Australia is ready to be at Global Peace Summit, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albenizi.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Informed the Prime Minister about Russia's current attempts to expand the war and our urgent defense needs to confront the aggressor.

In addition, they discussed the upcoming Peace Summit and the need to encourage as many countries as possible from around the world to participate in it. I highly appreciate Australia's willingness to be at the Summit," the message reads.

Global Peace Summit

As a reminder, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16, during which they will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the process of ending the war will not be discussed during the Global Peace Summit.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy admitted that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

90 countries have already confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland.