Chechen units of Russian Guard "Akhmat" are located at ZNPP - National Resistance Center

The Russians use the captured nuclear plant as a military base for their fighters, including Chechen fighters.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Chechen units of the Russian Guard "Akhmat" (OMON and SOBR) are located at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, which have set up a base at the plant. In one of the rooms, the Chechens even created a shooting range.

"The occupiers explain the presence of militants and their equipment at the station as the alleged protection of the facility, but in fact the equipment and militants are involved in patrolling the city and repression against Ukrainians," the NRC said.

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are working with drones, in addition, they are stationed in the halls of the Russian military.