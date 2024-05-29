Ukraine can strike on territory of Russia with weapons provided by Finland - head of Foreign Ministry Valtonen

A country waging a defensive war may strike military facilities on the aggressor’s territory if necessary for self-defense.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen, Censor.NET reports with reference to Uusi Suomi.

According to her, Finland does not set any specific restrictions on financial aid to Ukraine, but assumes that it will be used in accordance with international law.

"Russia is waging an illegal war of aggression in Ukraine, and Ukraine has the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. This includes strikes on military targets on the territory of the aggressor, which are necessary for self-defense," Valtonen emphasized.

Strikes by Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

Most NATO countries do not support Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory. The United States, in particular, has repeatedly stated its position. Recently, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington neither encourages nor enables Ukraine to strike with US weapons on Russian territory. However, Ukraine decides on its own how to use its own weapons.

Italy and Germany are also against Ukraine's attacks on Russia with Western weapons.

At the same time, the United Kingdom has allowed Ukraine to use its weapons against targets in the Russian Federation. Sweden, as well as the Czech Republic, the Baltic States and Finland, have also granted permission.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is closely monitoring the discussion of Western countries regarding the permission of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use provided long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.