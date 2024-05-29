Canada’s Foreign Minister Joly on striking Russian Federation with weapons transferred to Ukraine: There were no conditions

Canada, handing over weapons to Ukraine, did not impose any conditions on the possibility of their use on the territory of the Russian Federation. There was no mention of bans.

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly stated this at a press conference today, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We believe that this issue is very important. We had the opportunity to talk about it with the Minister (Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Tobias Bilström, - ed.). After that, we will go to NATO and, of course, we will discuss this topic," she said. .

Jolie noted that Canada believes that it is necessary to focus on the future in this matter.

"Why? Because Russia does not have "red lines", and therefore we must be sure that when it comes to the defense of Ukraine, we are ready to help them and show that, despite what is happening, we are on their side. And in Canada does not have any conditions for supplying weapons to Ukraine, and therefore we will continue to work with the Ukrainian armed forces," the minister stressed.

Read more: Ruscists launch KABs in Kharkiv region, - Air Force

Strikes by Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

We will remind you that Bild previously reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used the Patriot at least once over the territory of the Russian Federation. Because of this, Germany and the USA threatened to stop the supply of missiles.

Most NATO countries do not support Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory. The United States, in particular, has repeatedly stated its position. Recently, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington neither encourages nor enables Ukraine to strike with US weapons on Russian territory. However, Ukraine decides on its own how to use its own weapons.

Italy and Germany are also against Ukraine's attacks on Russia with Western weapons.

At the same time, the United Kingdom has allowed Ukraine to use its weapons against targets in the Russian Federation. Sweden, as well as the Czech Republic, the Baltic States and Finland, have also granted permission.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is closely monitoring the discussion of Western countries regarding the permission of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use provided long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.