Only organizational issues remain, related to actual opening of negotiations on joining EU, - Stefanishyna

Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements and recommendations of the EU for the opening of membership negotiations.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, reports Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, as part of a meeting with the European Commission and the Belgian presidency, we discussed the specific choreography of the events at the end of June, where the negotiations will be launched. In a few days, an agreement on the approval of Ukraine's negotiating framework should be reached at the level of ambassadors. We expect that by June 30 the first intergovernmental conference at which the Ukrainian negotiating team will be represented in Brussels," she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that today all the prerequisites for this decision are in place, and work continues on the specific agenda and dates of events.

"I am happy to report that only organizational issues related to the actual opening of negotiations remain. Ukraine has fulfilled all requirements and recommendations," concluded Stefanishyna.