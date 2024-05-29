Ukraine needs Gripen fighters from Sweden, - Ambassador Plakhotniuk

Ukraine needs Gripen fighters, which Sweden can provide.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Svenska Dagbladet, Ukrainian Ambassador to Sweden Andrii Plakhotniuk said this.

According to him, even last year, during his visit to Sweden, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is very interested in the supply of Gripen.

"We need Gripen, we need ammunition, we need air defense systems. We need everything to protect the lives of Ukrainians," the diplomat said.

It is about the survival of people, added Plakhotniuk.

We will remind, earlier the Minister of Defense of Sweden Jonsson said that some countries asked Stockholm to wait before sending Gripen fighters to Ukraine.