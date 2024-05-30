First mobilised convicts captured Russian, - Deputy Minister of Justice Vysotska

One of the first prisoners serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a Russian.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska, Censor.NET reports with reference to hromadske.

Vysotska noted that more than 600 prisoners have joined the army so far, and this number is growing. As of 29 May, there were more than 4,000 convicts who had expressed a desire to mobilise.

Their applications must be considered in court. Before that, the volunteer prisoners undergo a check-up, a military medical examination and an introduction to their commanders. The deputy minister is convinced that the initiative is proving to be effective.

"The convicts who are going to serve now are doing so in an absolutely controlled manner - after a check, in accordance with the law. They will prepare and perform important work for our state. There is a lot of work at the front, not necessarily with weapons. But even if with weapons, I already have a successful case: I received information that some of the first convicts captured a Russian," Vysotska said.

According to the deputy, the Ministry of Defence determines where former prisoners will serve, but she assured that Ukrainian practice does not repeat Russia's.

"On the one hand, we accepted the challenge not to repeat the mistakes and undemocratic approaches of Russia. On the other hand, we should not have given the convicts the opportunity to serve in the rear units, replacing their sentence with freedom. It is also important to understand that these people have to work for the state for a certain period of time, and the contract is concluded until the end of martial law," explained Vysotska.

As reported, the other day it became known that the Khmelnytskyi City District Court granted all 50 applications for conditional release of convicts from serving their sentences for military service.

On 17 May 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law 11079-1, which allows certain categories of prisoners to be mobilised into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Only citizens who have been imprisoned for minor crimes in the past will be eligible for early release.