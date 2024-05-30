Russians launched another combined attack at night

Last night, the Russians launched another combined strike. First, they launched "Shahed" UAVs and then missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and monitoring channels.

On Thursday night, an air alert was declared in the central, southern, and eastern regions of Ukraine due to Russian attack drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of several groups of 'Shaheds', in particular in the Kherson, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions.

The alert was also announced in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions. And then it spread to the western region.

Attack on the Khmelnytskyi region

The situation in the Khmelnytsky region was turbulent. The enemy attacked the region with Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

During the night, there were three explosions in the region. According toSuspilne TV, the first explosion in the region was heard around 02:30. An hour later, the region shook with loud sounds again. At 04:01, it became known that the explosions had occurred again. Monitoring channels reported that drones were again trying to attack Starokostiantyniv.

Missile strike

Later, the Air Force reported that it had spotted four Tu-95MS strategic bombers taking off from the Olenia airbase in the Murmansk region of Russia. Air alerts were issued throughout Ukraine due to the threat of enemy cruise missile launches.

The occupiers launched cruise missiles from strategic aviation in the direction of the Khmelnytskyi region, in particular towards Starokonstantyniv.

New explosions were reported in the Khmelnytsky region. There are currently no reports of any consequences of the Russian strikes.

Last night, Russians attacked Kharkiv once again.

