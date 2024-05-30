Air defense forces shot down 7 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles out of 11 and all "Shahed" UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 30, the Russians launched a combined attack on the territory of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

"On the night of May 30, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a missile-air strike against military facilities and critical infrastructure of Ukraine using 8 S-300/S-400 MLRS in the Kharkiv Region, 11 Kh-101/X- 555 cruise missiles of the Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (Saratov Oblast - RF) and 32 Shahed-131/136 type attack aircraft from Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF and Cape Chauda (Crimea)," the message says.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 32 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were shot down in the Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia regions," noted Oleschuk.

Read more: 24 "Shaheds" out of 24 are destroyed - Air Force