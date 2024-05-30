US is concerned about Ukraine’s strikes on strategic Voronezh radar in Russia - Washington Post

The United States fears that recent Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian early warning systems could destabilise the situation at a time when the White House is considering lifting restrictions on the use of US weapons against targets in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, The Washington Post reports this with reference to a knowledgeable source in the US administration.

"The United States is concerned about Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian ballistic missile early warning sites," the US official said.

He noted that Washington had expressed concern to Kyiv over the attacks on two radar stations that provide both conventional air defense and warning of nuclear launches in the West.

According to the US official, these facilities were not directly involved in Russia's war against Ukraine. However, the administration official continued, they are "sensitive points" for Russia, as they prove to the Kremlin that its strategic deterrence capabilities are being targeted.

At the same time, the publication asked a Ukrainian official with knowledge of the case for comment. According to him, Russia used these radar sites to monitor the activities of the Ukrainian military, including Kyiv's use of air weapons such as drones and missiles.

As a reminder, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine recently attacked the Voronezh M long-range target detection radar in Orsk, Orenburg region of the Russian Federation.

The Voronezh M radar is designed to detect space and aerodynamic objects, including ballistic and cruise missiles. This radar can detect targets at a distance of up to 6,000 km.

