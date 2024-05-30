Russia tried to disrupt West’s support, but it backfired - US Ambassador to NATO Smith

All attempts by Russia to undermine aid to Ukraine have failed. Moreover, support from the West is only increasing.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the permanent representative of the USA to NATO, Ambassador Julian Smith.

"I think that the Russians are trying to do everything possible to slow down or disrupt the flow of aid to Ukraine, to question the support of the West, political support, assistance in the field of security of the people of Ukraine.

I can assure you that this tactic is not successful," Smith emphasized.

Moreover, according to her, during the last weeks efforts among the allies to provide additional support to Ukraine have been redoubled.

It will be recalled that the day before Smith said that the invitation of Ukraine to NATO membership will not be considered at the summit in Washington.

Read more: US is concerned about Ukraine’s strikes on strategic Voronezh radar in Russia - Washington Post