Electronic booking to be launched on Diia portal

The e-booking functionality will be launched on the "Diia" portal.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko.

"The Ministry of Defence believes that electronic booking should be launched as soon as possible. It so happened that the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation are engaged in this track... The e-booking functionality will be launched on the 'Diia' portal," Chernohorenko said.

She also noted that, according to the Ministry of Defence, "all companies that will book their people through an electronic resource should enjoy positive discrimination."

Read more: MoD plans to add electronic referrals to MMC in "Reserve+"

"This should be an automatic concession: quickly, without additional visits to the TCR," Chernohorenko said.

According to the deputy minister, the Ministry of Defence "has done everything it should have done in terms of the readiness of the unified electronic register of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists".

"As soon as the resolution is voted for, I think it will be in about three to four weeks... for our colleagues to 'tweak' the functionality, and we will launch," Chernohorenko said.

Read more: With such approaches to booking, public transport will soon stop - Dnipro Mayor Filatov

Earlier, it was reported that reservations for persons liable for military service on the lists submitted by 10 May will be made with the approval of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, not the Ministry of Defence.