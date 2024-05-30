Ukraine has fulfilled all conditions for start of negotiations on joining EU - Minister of European Affairs of Germany Luhrmann

In Germany, they believe that Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions to start negotiations on its accession to the European Union.

This was stated by the Minister of State for European Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Anna Luhrmann, Censor.NET reports with reference to DW.

"From the point of view of the federal government, Ukraine meets all the requirements in order to be able to start negotiations on joining the EU in June. Therefore, we insist on quickly reaching an agreement by all member states on the negotiation framework," she emphasized.

Earlier, the mass media reported that the European Union wants to start membership negotiations with Ukraine by July 1.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Stefanyshyn, said that only organizational issues remained, related to the actual opening of negotiations on joining the EU.

Read more: Only organizational issues remain, related to actual opening of negotiations on joining EU, - Stefanishyna