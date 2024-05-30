Denmark will allow Ukraine to use its weapons against targets in Russia, - Foreign Minister Rasmussen

Denmark supports Ukraine’s right to strike military targets in Russia with its weapons, as part of Kyiv’s self-defence.

This was stated by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen before a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the permission to strike Russia with Danish weapons is not a new position of the country and is part of the assistance.

"When we discussed this with our foreign affairs committee in the Danish parliament, we made it clear from the very beginning that a possible attack on military targets on the aggressor's territory is part of self-defence," Rasmussen said.

Strikes on the Russian territory

Earlier, Bild reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had used the Patriot over Russian territory at least once. Because of this, Germany and the United States threatened to stop supplying missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine cannot hit military targets in Russia, so it is unfair.

Most NATO countries do not support Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory. The United States, in particular, has repeatedly stated its position. Recently, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington neither encourages nor enables Ukraine to strike with US weapons on Russian territory. However, Ukraine decides on its own how to use its own weapons.

Italy and Germany also oppose Ukraine's strikes on Russia with Western weapons.

At the same time, the United Kingdom has allowed Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with its weapons. Sweden, as well as the Czech Republic, the Baltic States and Finland, have also granted the permission.

Censor.NET also reported that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, believes that strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on targets in Russia are legal if they are proportionate.

