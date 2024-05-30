Already 775 convicts have joined ranks of AFU - Prosecutor General’s Office

So far, 2,402 convicts have submitted petitions for parole for military service.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"With the participation of prosecutors, the courts have already considered and with their decisions satisfied 1,843 such requests. To fulfill them, 775 convicts entered the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

It is noted that the greatest number of prisoners willing to join the army were found in institutions in Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Also remind, that on May 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 11079-1, which allows certain categories of prisoners to mobilize into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Only citizens who have been imprisoned for minor crimes in the past will be able to be paroled.

The Khmelnytskyi City and District Court granted all 50 requests for parole for military service.