Ukraine has undisputed right to strike at targets in Russia to defend its territory, - Norwegian Foreign Minister Bart Eide

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said that Ukraine should be able to use the provided weapons against those military targets as required by the military situation and as it would be most effective.

He said this in an interview with NRK, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, imposing restrictions on Ukraine will complicate its ability to win.

"We also believe that Ukraine has an absolute right under international law to strike targets on Russian territory in defence of its territory... This is absolutely normal in a state of war, and we cannot force Ukraine to fight with one hand behind its back... If Ukraine is attacked by Russian forces from Russian territory because they have long-range weapons, it should be possible to respond to them," the Norwegian Foreign Minister stressed.

Bart Eide was asked whether Norway would make any statements on the matter.

"As for the specific conditions for the provision of specific weapons systems, we, like other countries, will be careful about this. There is a war going on, and there is a lot of attention to everything that is said in public. This approach is shared by many partners and us," the Norwegian Foreign Minister concluded.

Strikes on the Russian territory

Earlier, Bild reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had used the Patriot over Russian territory at least once. Because of this, Germany and the United States threatened to stop supplying missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine cannot hit military targets in Russia, so it is unfair.

Most NATO countries do not support Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory. The United States, in particular, has repeatedly stated its position. Recently, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington neither encourages nor enables Ukraine to strike with US weapons on Russian territory. However, Ukraine decides on its own how to use its own weapons.

Italy and Germany also oppose Ukraine's strikes on Russia with Western weapons.

At the same time, the United Kingdom has allowed Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with its weapons. Sweden, as well as the Czech Republic, the Baltic States and Finland, have also granted the permission.

Censor.NET also reported that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, believes that strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on targets in Russia are legal if they are proportionate.