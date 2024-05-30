Enemy increases intensity of assault actions in Kurakhove and Siverskyi sectors - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

The number of combat engagements over the last day increased to 69. In addition to the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is increasing the intensity of assault operations in the Kurakhove and Siversk sectors.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:30.

Situation in the North

Since the beginning of the day, Russian terrorists have fired mortar shells from the territory of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation at villages in Chernihiv and Sumy regions five times. Thus, Ukrainian Kliusy was shelled across the border from Russian Novyi Svet, our Demianivka was shelled from the area of the village of Khinel (Russia), and Mykolaivka (Ukraine) was shelled from the direction of Russian Lomakovka. The village of Stepok in Sumy region came under artillery fire with "exits" near Repyakhovka (Belgorod region of the Russian Federation).

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy has so far dropped 10 guided aerial bombs. In particular, two GABs launched from the area of Koroche, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, hit the Ukrainian settlement of Yurchenkove.

In the Kupyansk sector, an attack by the invaders near Synkivka was repelled. A firefight continues in the area of Miasozharivka. The total number of assault actions carried out by Russians since the beginning of the day is five. The aggressor launched an air strike at our positions near Serhiivka using six unguided missiles.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Siverskyi sector, the number of combat engagements increased to ten today. Fierce fighting continues in the areas of Rozdolivka and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, a combat engagement took place near Andriivka. The enemy made a total of eight attempts to break through our defences in this area. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian terrorists attacked Toretsk with four GABs and Druzhba with 10 unguided aerial missiles.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 506,260 people (+1,160 per day), 7,710 tanks, 13,101 artillery systems, 14,913 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The number of engagements in the Pokrovsk sector remains the highest. The enemy has already made 18 offensive attempts here. Five combat engagements are taking place in the vicinity of Novooleksandrivka. Our troops also continue to repel the aggressor near Yevhenivka and Umanske.

In the Kurakhove sector, where the total number of Russian assaults reached 15, the hottest fighting is taking place in the area of Krasnohorivka. The invaders dropped three unexploded aerial bombs on Karlivka, two on Vodiane and another one on Illinka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy is attacking Urozhaine with the support of aviation - two GABs were used on the village.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.

