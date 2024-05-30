Lithuania joins coalition to support Ukraine’s air defence - Nausėda

Lithuania joins the coalition to support Ukraine’s air defence.

According to Censor.NET, this was tweeted by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

"I am pleased to announce that Lithuania is joining the Air Defence Coalition led by Germany, France and the United States. We will contribute by providing Ukraine with mobile air surveillance radars. Military support for Ukraine is crucial. Ukraine needs weapons, not promises. Let's put our words into action," Nauseda wrote.

Read more: NATO has only 5% of air defense needed to protect Eastern and Central European countries in event of full-scale attack - Financial Times

Earlier it was reported that the Lithuanian government approved the allocation of EUR 13.5 million for the purchase of air surveillance radars to be transferred to the German-led coalition to search for air defence equipment for Ukraine.