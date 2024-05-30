Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to anti-Ukrainian statements by Georgian Prime Minister Kobakhidze: Russia is solely responsible for thousands of lives lost, destruction of Ukrainian cities and villages

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the latest unfriendly statements by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and his distorted assessments of events in Ukraine.

This is stated in the commentary of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"For Ukraine, the statements of the head of the Government of Georgia regarding our country, the Revolution of Dignity, the heroism and struggle of the Ukrainian people for freedom and independence are unacceptable and outrageous.

It is not Ukraine that is defending itself, but only Russia, which has treacherously attacked our land and is responsible for thousands of lives lost and the destruction of Ukrainian cities and villages. It is significant that the word "Russia" was not mentioned even once in the above-mentioned statement by the Georgian official," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that there has been a consistent and constant degradation of political statements by the Georgian prime minister, which have recently been difficult to distinguish from those of the Russian leadership.

The commentary emphasises that Russia must be punished for all crimes committed in Ukraine, Georgia and other countries over the past decades.

"We call on Georgian politicians to refrain from making such statements about our country, which once again repeat Russian narratives, and from using Ukraine in the internal political struggle in Georgia.

Ukraine will continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and the aspirations of the Georgian people for peace, freedom, strengthening their statehood and ties with other free countries of the world," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry concluded.

To recap, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze believes that the Maidan protests allegedly "brought down" Ukraine today.