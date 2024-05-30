Nauseda criticised slow procurement of ammunition for Ukraine: Result is not even remotely comparable to declarations

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda criticises countries for slow purchases of ammunition for Ukraine, stressing that "the real result cannot even remotely compare with the declarations".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Delfi.

Thus, Nauseda said that due to the fact that only 4 of the 18 countries that joined the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine have fulfilled their obligations, he will raise this issue at the international summit on peace in Ukraine next month, as well as at the summits of the European Council and NATO.

"It's a pity that some decisions are voiced loudly, but the real result cannot even remotely compare with the declarations. This is a big problem, and our friends from Ukraine have repeatedly pointed it out. In the end, countries located not only near aggressive states but also far from hot spots must realise that if Ukraine fails to win, we will all become targets," Nauseda said.

Read more: Lithuania joins coalition to support Ukraine’s air defence - Nausėda

He emphasised the need to do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine succeeds and gets everything it needs today.

"And I will do my best to speak about it at the Peace Conference and at the European Council and NATO summits," he assured.

When asked why Lithuania was not mentioned among the states that had fulfilled their commitments, Nausėda said that the promises were being fulfilled. He said Lithuania would contribute €35 million to the initiative.

"Lithuania fulfils its obligations to the end. Every time we review what we have, we scrape to the bottom. What we cannot transfer is related to our obligations to NATO allies, and we cannot ignore joint security agreements... We are well aware that Lithuania has made an official decision to allocate €35 million to the ammunition initiative," he said.

Read more: Ukraine will soon sign security agreement with Lithuania, - Zelenskyy

Earlier it was reported that the Lithuanian government approved the allocation of EUR 13.5 million for the purchase of air surveillance radars to be transferred to the German-led coalition to search for air defence equipment for Ukraine.