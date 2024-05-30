There were 84 combat engagements in frontline since beginning of day. Half of them in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 84 combat engagements have taken place on the frontlines of the Russian-Ukrainian war, half of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled seven militants' attacks. The battle near Andriivka continues. Russian terrorists launched new air strikes near Novoosynove (three guided aerial bombs) and Bohuslavka (one GAB).

Hostilities in Donbas

There were no more combat engagements in the Lyman sector, but the aggressor launched ten GABs: six near Dronivka and four near Yampil.

In the Siverskyi sector, fighting continues near Razdolivka and Bilohorivka. The enemy dropped four GABs on the village of Zakitne, two more on the town of Siversk, and one Russian guided missile hit Verkhniokamianske.

Nine combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian defence forces are keeping the Russian occupants under fire control and are taking active measures.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy made 21 attempts to break through our defence lines with the support of aviation. Combat actions continue in the vicinity of Sokol (in two areas), Novooleksandrivka and Prohres. The occupiers shelled Oleksandropol with five GABs, and used another such bomb to bombard New York in Donetsk region. Umanske and Novoselivka were attacked with unguided aerial missiles - 12 and 11 respectively.

In the Kurakhove sector near Krasnohorivka, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy assaults. In total, the Russians made 21 attacks.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy fired 12 unguided missiles near Staromaiorsk.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Russian occupants fired four GABs near Oleshkivski Pisky.

Losses of the enemy

The enemy's losses in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions combined are as follows: 155 Russian occupants were irreversibly killed and 203 wounded. Four tanks, seven armoured combat vehicles, five vehicles and one artillery system were destroyed. Two more tanks, three armoured personnel carriers, two cannons and two vehicles were damaged.

