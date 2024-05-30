Germany will consider issue of permission to hit Russian Federation with its weapons - Pistorius

Germany will consider allowing Ukraine to launch strikes with German weapons on Russian territory.

This was stated by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Commenting on the discussions about allowing Ukraine to use German weapons on Russian territory, the head of the German defence ministry recalled that, firstly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said yesterday "unequivocally" that German weapons can be used "within the framework of international law".

Pistorius also added that bilateral treaties exist "not to be discussed publicly, to draw any 'red lines' as to what is tolerated and what is not tolerated".

"Thirdly, this is something we will consider," the German minister said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the German government was gradually and "cautiously" abandoning its reservations about allowing Ukraine to use German weapons to strike military targets in Russia. In addition, on 30 May, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Odesa on an unannounced visit and announced a €500 million support package for Ukraine.

Read more: Pistorius arrives in Ukraine and announces new aid package worth €500 million