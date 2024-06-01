News

Enemy launched massive attack on Ukraine, energy facilities in 5 regions were attacked

On the night of Saturday, 1 June 2024, Russian troops once again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and Shahed-type attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

There was a threat to the whole of Ukraine.

According to Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, the enemy is shelling the Ukrainian energy sector again!

"Power facilities in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were attacked. The consequences are being clarified. Power engineers are already working to eliminate them," he said.

