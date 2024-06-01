Russians massively shelled Zaporizhzhia, there is destruction at energy infrastructure facility

On the night of 1 June 2024, Russian troops massively attacked Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy hit one of the energy infrastructure facilities. There is destruction. More than 20 residential buildings and social institutions were also damaged.

In addition, Fedorov informs that people were not injured.

As reported, on the night of Saturday, 1 June 2024, Russian troops once again massively attacked Ukraine using missiles and Shahed-type attack drones. According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, energy facilities in 5 regions were attacked.