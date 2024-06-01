Destroyed 35 of 53 missiles and 46 of 47 Shaheds - Air Force

On the night of 1 June 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a powerful air strike against critical infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine, using air, sea and ground-based missiles, as well as Shahed attack UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

What the enemy used to hit Ukraine with

According to the Air Force, the occupiers fired a total of 53 missiles of various types and 47 attack UAVs:

35 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area - Saratov region, airspace over the Caspian Sea - Russian Federation);

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from Crimea);

1 Iskander-K cruise missile (from Crimea);

10 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the north-eastern part of the Black Sea);

3 X-59/X-69 guided missiles (from the airspace of the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region);

47 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs (Primorsko-Akhtarsk launch area - Russia).

Read on Censor.NET: Six enemy Tu-95MS strategic bombers are flying towards launching borders, - Ukrainian Air Force

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare assets of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

What the air defense forces managed to shoot down

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 81 air targets were shot down:

30 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

1 Iskander-K cruise missile;

46 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

"Russian terrorists do not abandon their intentions to destroy the fuel and energy sector of the state. The Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from achieving their goals in every section of the frontline.

I am grateful to all air defense units who repelled the missile attack at night," said Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

A massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 1 June 2024

As reported, on the night of Saturday, 1 June 2024, Russian troops once again massively attacked Ukraine using missiles and Shahed-type attack drones. According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, energy facilities in 5 regions were attacked.

Censor.NET also reported that racists had massively shelled Zaporizhzhia, and there was damage to the energy infrastructure.

In addition, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure in the Dnipro region. The occupiers also launched a missile attack on Balakliya.