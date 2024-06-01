Defense forces repelled enemy attack near Lyptsi, 5 combat clashes continue in Siversk direction - General Staff

Over the past day, 105 combat clashes took place at the front in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the current day, on June 1, 20214, 20 combat clashes have already taken place at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Attacks on Ukraine

As noted, in general, the enemy struck the positions of our troops and populated areas, including from the territory of the Russian Federation, four missile strikes using eight missiles, 57 airstrikes using 70 GABs, used 1,303 kamikaze drones, including nine Shaheds, 15 lancets and 1,279 fpv-drones, carried out almost 3,800 attacks from various types of weapons, including 120 with the use of rocket salvo systems.

Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit two places of concentration of personnel, four control points, two artillery systems of the enemy, an air defense vehicle, an area of ​​concentration of military equipment and two bases of fuel and lubricants.

The General Staff also reminds that on the night of June 1, 2024, the Russian invaders launched a powerful missile-aircraft strike against critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine, using air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, as well as "Shahed" type UAVs.

In total, the enemy launched 53 missiles of various types, namely: 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft - launching areas of the Saratov Region and the Caspian Sea of ​​the Russian Federation, four Iskander-M ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile from Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia, 10 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea, three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region, as well as 47 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the Primorsky-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, our defenders shot down 81 air targets, including 30 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, four Kalibr cruise missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, and 46 Shahed-type attack UAVs.

The situation since the beginning of the day

The General Staff also informs that 20 combat clashes have already occurred since this day began. The invaders carried out four airstrikes using seven GABs, attacked 92 times with kamikaze drones, used 47 Shahed and 45 fpv drones, shelled the positions of our troops and settlements with various types of weapons almost 600 times.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack near Lyptsi. Ukrainian units continue to strengthen positions and defensive lines.

According to updated data, the enemy lost 126 occupiers in this direction during the day yesterday. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 17 cars and two units of special equipment. Three enemy artillery systems were damaged.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russian occupiers attacked once in the Druzhelyubivka area. They suffered losses and withdrew.

Over the past 24 hours in this direction, according to updated data, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 79 people. One T-80 tank was destroyed and a car was damaged.

The situation in the East

At the moment, five combat clashes are ongoing in the Siversk direction near Rozdolivka and Ivano-Dariivka. Loss of our positions is not allowed. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, one attempt by the enemy to advance in the area of ​​Klishchiivka has been repulsed. Units of the Defense Forces restrain the onslaught and strengthen their positions in certain directions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the enemy's advance. At this time, two combat clashes are ongoing near Sokol and Nevelskyi. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kurakhove direction, six battles continue near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vodiane. The situation is tense but remains under the control of our defenders.

The situation in the South

In the Orihiv direction, the Russian aggressor launched one unsuccessful attack in the Robotyny area. Loss of positions is not allowed.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, exhaust its combat potential, and stabilize the situation.