Enemy fired at two hydroelectric power stations, there is critical damage to equipment, - "Ukrhydroenergo"

On the night of June 1, Russian troops attacked the Ukrhydroenergo hydroelectric power station.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrhydroenergo".

"Another extremely difficult night for the Ukrainian energy industry. The enemy fired at energy facilities in five regions of Ukraine, and two hydroelectric power stations were also hit," the report says.

Also, as noted, there is a hit to the infrastructure near the stations.

"Critical damage to equipment. Hydropower companies are working on elimination of the consequences," Ukrhydroenergo added.

According to the hydrogen generating company, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has destroyed the Kakhovka HPP, in total more than 110 rockets have been fired at all HPPs and Ukrhydroenergo HPP.

Watch more: Fighters of 38th SMB liquidated group of paratroopers in Krynky, Kherson region. VIDEO

A massive attack on Ukraine on the night of June 1, 2024

As reported, on the night of Saturday, June 1, 2024, the Russian troops once again massively attacked Ukraine using missiles and attack drones of the Shahed type. As the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko reported, energy facilities in 5 regions were attacked.

According to the Air Force, on the night of June 1, 2024, 35 of 53 missiles and 46 of 47 Shahed missiles were destroyed.

Also, Censor.NET informed that the ruscists massively shelled Zaporizhzhia, there is destruction at the energy infrastructure facility.

In addition, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupiers also launched a rocket attack on Balaklia. There is a hit to an energy infrastructure facility in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The enemy also attacked the Lviv Region. 3 objects of critical infrastructure were hit and destroyed.