Enemy has become more active in Siversk direction, 8 clashes continue in Pokrovsk, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, June 1, 2024, the enemy attacked the Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv directions the most.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, increased activity of the enemy is also observed in the Siversk direction. Our soldiers harshly respond to the assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy infantry and equipment.

Shelling of Ukraine

The Russian aggressor continues to conduct insidious artillery fire along the border of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy shelled Stara Mykolaivka, Studenok, and Stara Huta.

Also, Russian terrorists from their territory continue to hit the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. From the direction of Belgorod, the enemy attacked Vovchansk with one anti-aircraft gun and three anti-aircraft guns on Lyptsi.

The occupiers also hit Borova in the Kupiansk direction with two KABs.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the Russian invaders do not stop trying to improve the situation in the Torske and Terny areas. The enemy struck two anti-aircraft guns at Liman, launched another anti-aircraft gun at Shchurov, and hit Pisky Radkivski twice with anti-aircraft guns. In this direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, one is still ongoing near Torskyi.

The Russian aggressor in the Siversk region became more active. Currently, there are six combat clashes in the Ivano-Dariivka and Rozdolivka districts. One enemy assault was repulsed by our defenders near Vyimka.

Twice the invaders tried to attack in the Kramatorsk direction, near Nove and Klishchiivka. Both attempts were unsuccessful. Units of the Defense Forces control the situation.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the intensity of enemy attacks is the highest. The total number of combat operations here since the beginning of the day has increased to 14. In the vicinity of Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, and Nevelske, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled six attacks. Another eight are ongoing in Yevhenivka, Sokol, and Yasnobrodivka districts. The situation is tense, but under control.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhiv direction. Since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have already repelled 10 enemy assaults near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vodiane. Two more clashes continue near Kostiantynivka and Vodiane.

The situation in the South

The enemy is attacking with the support of aviation in the direction of Vremivka. 10 UAMs were used by the Russian occupiers in the Staromaiorske district. Fighting is still going on there.

Another 16 strikes by unguided aerial missiles were carried out by the Russian troops on Piatykhatki in the Orihiv direction.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.