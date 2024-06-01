We do not have "plan B" in case of Ukraine’s defeat, - Prime Minister of Estonia Kallas

The head of the government of Estonia, Kaya Kallas, said that her country has no plan "B" in the event of Ukraine’s defeat in the war against Russia. She called on Western countries to increase aid to Ukraine, considering that in case of victory of the Russian Federation, the Baltic states may become the Kremlin’s next target.

Kaya Kallas stated this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

"We don't have a plan B for a Russian victory, because then we would stop focusing on plan A," Kallas said.

By plan "A" the politician meant helping Ukraine in its resistance to the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation.The Prime Minister of Estonia called on the governments of Western countries to increase aid to Ukraine. She noted that the Estonian government allocates more than 1% of its GDP to support Ukraine. Kallas expressed confidence that if every NATO country followed the example of Tallinn, Ukraine would win.

"We should not give in to pessimism. Victory in Ukraine is not only a matter of territory. If Ukraine joins NATO, even without having a certain territory, it will be a victory, because it will be under the umbrella of NATO," the head of the Estonian government said.

She also added that Russia is carrying out hybrid attacks against EU countries and "wants to sow fear in our societies."

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kallas supported sending Western troops to Ukraine. She believes that sending Western troops to Ukraine will not involve NATO in a war against the Russian Federation.