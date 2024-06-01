Zelenskyy on US aid: Not much has arrived today

Aid from the US from the $61 billion package is just beginning to arrive in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.

President Zelenskyy said that aid from the US in the amount of 61 billion dollars is arriving slowly.

"From this sum, I believe, not much has come today. In my personal opinion. I cannot staff the reserve brigades in order to simply change the brigades that are standing, so that there is a normal rotation," the Ukrainian leader said.

He noted that the aggressor country clearly understands this and is trying to take advantage of the slow flow of American aid to Ukraine.

"Russia clearly understands this - what they are doing with Kharkiv and why they are going to the North - to stretch the front. They know that we have an undermanned reserve, they know that we cannot send a reserve without the appropriate weapons - how do they send their own, how meat. They understand that our troops, which are stationed in the East, and Russia does not give up the main goal of occupying the east of our country - we need to stretch our forces," said the head of the Ukrainian state.

The president also noted that if enough aid had arrived, "we would have equipped the brigades and not withdrawn our forces from Donbas, and could have responded with a long-distance response in the Kharkiv region."

In addition, the president agreed that the amount appropriated by Congress is large enough to staff Ukrainian brigades simply and quickly, but, in his opinion, it is coming slowly.

Zelensky also added that he does not blame anyone.

"We are where we are. We are in a war. And it is not at the beginning of it. And that is why we need to look for a way out of the situation every day," said the head of Ukraine.

Approval by the US Congress of aid to Ukraine

On April 20, the House of Representatives of the US Congress adopted a draft law on financing aid to Ukraine. Congress also supported the confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation in the USA for Ukraine and voted for the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions.

On April 23, the document was supported by the US Senate and sent to the president for signature.

Already on April 24, Joe Biden signed bills on aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.